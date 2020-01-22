New Delhi: As the Union Ministry of Finance is getting ready to present the much-awaited Union Budget 2020 on February 1, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar o Wednesday said the Union Budget will have an action plan for the economic slowdown in the country

The statement from the Union Minister comes at a time when the IMF has slashed India’s growth forecast to 4.8 per cent for 2019.

As per updates, the Budget session of the Parliament will commence on January 31 and conclude on April 3. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second Union Budget on February 1.

Holding a press conference, Javadekar stated nobody should have a pessimistic view about Indian economy. He said the country’s fundamentals are very strong.