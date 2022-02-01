New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented Union Budget 2022 in Lok Sabha. “We are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that ‘Sabka Prayaas’, we’ll continue with strong growth”, Sitharaman said in her Budget speech. The Finance Minister also announced a slew of measures to promote local markets.Also Read - Why Are Cigarette Shares Falling Ahead Of Budget 2022?
Here are key takeaways from her address:-
- Inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action four pillars of development, said FM
- Big private investment in infra would be guided by Gati Shakti, said FM. It will encompass the 7 engines for multi-modal connectivity for the states with speedier implementation of development projects through technology to facilitate faster movement of people & goods through ₹20,000 crore financed by the govt to speed up this project.
- The National Highway network will be expanded by 25,000 kms in 2022-23
- This Union Budget seeks to lay foundation & give a blueprint of the economy over ‘Amrit Kal’ of next 25 years – from India at 75 to India at 100, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- There was a sharp increase in public investment & capital expenditure in Budget 2021-22…This Budget (2022-23) will benefit, youth, women, farmers, SC, ST; shall be guided by PM Gati Shakti master plan, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
- Sitharaman said that we are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that ‘Sabka Prayaas’, we’ll continue with strong growth.