New Delhi: Giving a big boost to digital banking, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget for FY 2022-23 said that 75 digital banking units will be set up across 75 districts to mark 75 years of India’s independence. “With the aim to take digital banking to every citizen, 75 digital banking units in 75 districts of the country will be launched,” Sitharaman stated, adding that digital banking will take its benefits in a consumer-friendly manner to every nook and corner of the country. She also asserted to reduce the delay in payment, an online bill system will be launched which will be used by all Central ministries.Also Read - Union Budget 2022: E-Passport With Embedded Chip to be Introduced For Ease in International Travel