Union Budget 2026: Big boost for India after Op Sindoor and multiple terror threats as FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces massive increase for modernisation

एयरफोर्स की डीप-स्ट्राइक क्षमता बढ़ेगी

Union Budget 2026: In a big development from the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that India’s military will be given Rs 2.19 lakh crore. The update is significant as it increases the budget with a massive 21.84 per cent for modernisation in FY2026/27 in the union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday afternoon.

