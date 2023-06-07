Union Cabinet Approves Metro Connectivity From HUDA City Centre to Cyber City, Gurugram

According to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the 28-kilometer route, which will cost Rs. 5453 crore, will be completed in next four years. Moreover, the project will also include a spur from Basai to Dwarka expressway.

Union Cabinet Approves Metro Route from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City, Gurugram. Image- ANI

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the construction of a metro line connecting Gurugram’s HUDA City Centre and Cyber City with a spur line to the Dwarka Motorway.

According to Union minister Piyush Goyal, the 28-kilometer route, which will cost Rs. 5453 crore, will be completed in next four years. At the current estimates, the entirely elevated project will cost to the government Rs 5,452 crores.

Haryana Chief Minister’s statement

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a review of the project said that the civil work on the project will start within a month and will get completed in the coming four years.

The metro line from Gurugram’s HUDA City Centre to Cyber City will have 28 stations including one interchange station. Moreover, the project will also include a spur from Basai to Dwarka expressway.

Name Of Stations Covered:

According to a report on Times Now, Shubhas Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk Palam Vihar, and Cyberhub are among the stations on this HUDA City Centre to Cyber City route.

The Gurugram metro project plan has been in news for more than 5 years but got continuously delayed. However, the project got approval from Public Investment Board earlier and now the central cabinet has approved it.

Details Of The Project:

As per PIB, to carry out the project, a 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the governments of India and Haryana will be constituted as the Harayana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC). The average speed of the metro trains is going to be 34 Kmph and the estimated daily ridership is expected to cross 10 Lakhs by 2051.

The Huda City Centre to Cyber City – Main corridor will cover the most part of the route that is 26.65 kms and the Basai Village to Dwarka Expressway spur will cover its rest part that is, 1.85 kms.

Most Important Benefit Of The Project:

As of today, there is no metro in Old Gurugram and this will connect New Gurugram with Old Gurugram and later in the next phase, also the New Delhi airport.

