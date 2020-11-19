Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Gowda took to Twitter and wrote, “After initial symptoms of COVID19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe.” Also Read - After COVID-19 Spike in Delhi, Centre Rushes Probe Teams to Gujarat, Manipur, Rajasthan, Haryana

Earlier, Union minister Smriti Irani had also tested positive for COVID-19. The women and child development and textiles minister asked the people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested for the disease at the earliest.

“It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” she said in a tweet. She was later tested negative for the virus.

Delhi accounted for 22.39 per cent of the fatalities reported across the country due to the coronavirus infection in a span of 24 hours by recording 131 deaths and became the largest contributor to the single-day COVID-19 deaths in India, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Even in terms of new single-day cases, Delhi reported the highest number of infections, followed by Kerala and Maharashtra.

Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over five lakh, even as 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943.

The ministry said 79.49 per cent of the 585 COVID fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours were from 10 states and Union territories — Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Delhi accounted for 22.39 per cent or 131 of the fatalities. Maharashtra also saw a three-digit fatality count of 100, while West Bengal reported 54 new deaths, the ministry said.

It also said 10 states and Union territories accounted for 77.28 per cent of the fresh cases in the country.

Delhi reported 7,486 cases, Kerala 6,419 while Maharashtra registered 5,011 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Of the new recoveries, 10 states and Union territories accounted for 77.27 per cent, with Kerala recording the highest number of 7,066, Delhi 6,901 and Maharashtra 6,608, according to the ministry.

(With agency inputs)