Union Ministers Meet with Farmers in Chandigarh; Security Beefed Up Across Delhi, Section 144 Imposed

Haryana government has fortified the state's border with Punjab at many places in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad and Kurukshetra using concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wire.

Farmers Protest (Representative Image)

Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday informed that three ministers of the Central government have come to Chandigarh and talks of the first round have been done with the farmers. The minister further added that the second round of talks will be done soon. “I am hopeful that this issue will be resolved soon. To protect the people of Haryana and to maintain peace and harmony in the state, we will do whatever is required,” Anil Vij said.

Earlier today, Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and Nityanand Rai arrived in Chandigarh to hold a second round of talks with the farmer leaders to discuss their demands. The meeting will be held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government has fortified the state’s border with Punjab at many places in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad and Kurukshetra using concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wire to scuttle the farmers’ proposed ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on February 13.

Haryana Government Tightens Security:

The Haryana government has imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in as many as 15 districts.

The authorities have prohibited the assembly of five or more people in 15 districts

The government has banned any kind of demonstration or march with tractor-trolley.

Near the Shambhu border, iron sheets have been installed along the two sides of the road on the Ghaggar flyover to prevent protesters from throwing police barricades off it.

Water cannons and Vajra vehicles have been stationed and the Ghaggar river bed below has been dug up.

Police have made elaborate arrangements at Haryana’s borders with Punjab in Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra and Sirsa districts.

Internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts — Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa — have been suspended till February 13.

The Haryana Police has issued a traffic advisory, asking commuters to take alternative routes and plan their journey accordingly.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farm unions would head to Delhi on February 13 to press the Centre to accept several demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher Monday said a convoy of tractor-trolleys set out in the morning from Beas in Amritsar to assemble in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.