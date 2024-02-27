By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Union Home Ministry Likely to Extend Ban on Jamaat-e-Islami for Next 5 years
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) likely to extend ban on Jamaat-e-Islami for the next 5 years: Sources
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for the next five years with immediate effect. The Centre declared the organisation as an ‘unlawful association’. The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.
The outfit was first declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ on February 28, 2019.
