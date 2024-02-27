Home

News

Union Home Ministry Likely to Extend Ban on Jamaat-e-Islami for Next 5 years

Union Home Ministry Likely to Extend Ban on Jamaat-e-Islami for Next 5 years

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) likely to extend ban on Jamaat-e-Islami for the next 5 years: Sources

Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for the next five years with immediate effect. The Centre declared the organisation as an ‘unlawful association’. The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Trending Now

The outfit was first declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ on February 28, 2019.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.