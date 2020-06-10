New Delhi: In the wake of a sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has sealed the borders with other states for a week. Permits will be issued for movement, the government said on Wednesday. The state shares its borders with Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. Also Read - Unlock Phase I in Rajasthan: Hotels, Restaurant, Clubs And Shopping Malls to Reopen From Monday | Details Here

From June 1, the first phase of unlocking began across the country in which free movement was allowed across the states without any special pass.

However, in the face of the unprecedented crisis amid rising numbers, state governments are amending those rules.

Rajasthan reported one more COVID-19 fatality on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 256 as 123 fresh cases of the infection pushed the state’s tally to 11,368.

The death was reported in Jodhpur, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 40 were reported in Jaipur, 34 in Bharatpur, 11 in Sikar, nine in Jhunjhunu, five in Nagaur, three in Kota and two in Alwar, besides cases in other districts, they said.

Jaipur topped the COVID tally in the state with 2,500 cases and 118 deaths, followed by 1,944 cases and 26 deaths in Jodhpur.

There are 2,610 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 8,152 patients have been discharged after treatment, the officials said.