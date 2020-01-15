New Delhi: Weeks after getting life imprisonment from a Delhi court in the Kuldeep Singh Sengar, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Wednesday approached Delhi High Court challenging his conviction. He has also challenged the court’s judgement which awarded him life imprisonment.

Unnao rape case: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has approached Delhi High Court challenging his conviction by the trial court. He has also challenged the Court's judgement which awarded him life imprisonment. pic.twitter.com/lup22S7sZd — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020

The development comes after a Delhi Court on December 20 last year sentenced Sengar to life imprisonment in the Unnao rape case.

While hearing the case, District Judge Dharmesh Kumar Sharma imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on him and asked him to deposit Rs 10 lakh in the bank account of the rape survivor and her family as soon as possible.

Of the total amount asked by the court, the former BJP MLA has also been asked to pay compensation of Rs 15 lakh to Uttar Pradesh government towards defraying expenses incurred in the prosecution and the trial in the case.

The court said that if the convict failed to pay the amount within a month, it shall be liable to be recovered by the Uttar Pradesh government as arrears of land revenue.

The court had also asked the CBI to assess the threat perception to the life and security of the girl and her family every three months from the date of the announcement of judgment.

“Adequate steps shall be taken by the CBI to ensure that the life and liberty of the victim and her family remain secured including providing safe house or change of identity,” the order stated.

Besides, the court had also asked the UP government to pay and reimburse rental charges of Rs 15,000 per month to the landlord for one year.

The four-time BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Bangarmau was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a girl at his residence in Unnao, where she had gone seeking a job.