Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday addressed the ‘Valedictory Session’ of FICCI’s Annual Conclave. During his address Rajnath Singh talked about the standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and said that such “unprovoked aggression” is a reminder of how the world is changing. Also Read - India Aims To Surpass China In Mobile Manufacturing, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad

“Unprovoked aggression on our Himalayan frontiers is a reminder of how world is changing, how existing agreements are being challenged, how power is being asserted not just in Himalayas but across Indo-Pacific,” Rajnath Singh said. Also Read - China Gives Pakistan $1.5 Billion Loan to Repay Saudi Arabia Debt

During his address, Singh also praised the Indian soldiers for manifesting courage. Also Read - Sino-India Border Standoff Disturbing, China Hasn't Abided by Agreements: S Jaishankar

“There is a big build-up of armed forces at the LAC in Ladakh. In these testing times, our forces have shown exemplary courage and remarkable fortitude. They fought the PLA with utmost bravery and forced them to go back,” he added.

The defense minister said the future generations will be proud of what our forces have managed to achieve this year. “Our armed forces fought with them (Chinese military) with utmost bravery and forced them to go back,” Singh said.

Calling Pakistan the fountainhead of terrorism, Rajnath said, “We have been victims of cross-border terrorism, yet have fought the scourge alone even when there was no one to support us but later, they understood we were right about Pakistan being the fountainhead of terrorism.”

On the Farmers’ issue, Rajnath Singh said, “Agriculture has been one sector which has been able to avoid the adverse effects of the pandemic and, in fact, come out the best. Our produce and procurement have been plentiful and our warehouses are full”.