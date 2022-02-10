New Delhi: Phase I of the polling for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Thursday saw nearly 60 per cent voting, according to the Election Commission of India. “Phase I has seen 59.87 per cent polling till voting ended,” an ECI statement said.Also Read - Attention Voters! Here's How You Can Check Your Polling Booth/Station in Single Click. Direct Link Inside

The 11 districts that went to polls saw a mixed turnout. As per ECI statistics, here's how much voting each district recorded:

Agra – 60.23 per cent Aligarh 60.49 per cent Bagpat – 61.25 per cent Bulandshahr – 60.57 per cent Gautam Budh Nagar – 54.38 per cent Ghaziabad – 52.43 per cent Hapur – 60.53 per cent Mathura – 62.90 per cent Meerut – 60 per cent Muzaffarnagar – 65.32 per cent Shamli – 66.14 saw per cent

Of the total 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh assembly, voting for 58 seats of the phase I of the seven phase elections was held on Thursday. There are a total of 634 candidates in the fray, with 73 of them being women. As many as 2.28 crore voters (1.04 of them female) exercised their franchise at 26,027 polling booths across 10,853 polling stations in 11 districts.