UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Date: Though officials are yet to share any update on UP Board Result 2022 kab aayega, speculations are rife that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) would declare class 10, and 12 results before June 10. Once released, students can check their UP Board Results on upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in and other updates on UP Sarkari results.  Students can check the latest and live updates on UPMSP Result date and time, list of websites to check, pass percentage, toppers list and other information here.Also Read - UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Issues BIG Update on Class 10th, 12th Result Date And Time. Deets Here

Live Updates

  • 3:35 PM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) rubbished media reports which claimed that UP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 would be declared on June 9. Reacting to the fake news, the additional chief secretary of secondary education, Aradhana Shukla said that UP Board result date and time are not officially declared by the department. Shukla added that the board will declare result date and time on the official website— upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in.

  • 11:30 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: A Step-by-Step Guide To Check UP Board Result 2022


    Visit the official website https://upmsp.edu.in/
    Click on the link that reads, ‘UP Board 10th Result 2022’ or ‘UP Board 12th Result 2022’
    Enter your roll number, school code
    Click on submit
    Your Uttar Pradesh Board result will be displayed on the screen
    Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
  • 11:29 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites to Check Scores
    – upmsp.edu.in
    – upresults.nic.in
    – upmspresults.up.nic.in

  • 11:28 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: Once declared students can check their scores on the official websites— upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in

  • 11:25 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: Over 47 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the UP Board Result announcement. Multiple dates have been announced but nothing has come out of it.

  • 11:25 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: Speaking to a local daily, an official said that this year UP Board Result 2022 would not be sent via emails.

  • 10:57 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: UP Board Result 2022 is expected by June 9. Speaking to Times Now, a UP Board official said that the dates would be announced in a day or two and the results might be released on June 9.