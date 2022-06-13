UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Kab Aayega? Speculations are rife that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce UP Board Result 2022 by January 18, Saturday. Once declared, students who appeared in class 10, 12 board exams this year can check their results on the official website upmsp.edu.in.Also Read - UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: UPMSP To Release Class 10th, 12th Results

“Students can expect their class 10, 12 results 2022 by June 18. The result date will be announced soon”, UP Board official told careers 360. Also Read - UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP May release Class 10th, 12th Result By June 15 On upresults.nic.in. Check Latest Details HERE

Earlier, several media reports had claimed that UPMSP 10th, 12th results will be announced June d on June 9, 2022. However, Additional chief secretary of secondary education, Aradhana Shukla last week said, “Date not officially declared by the department.” Also Read - UP Board Result 2022 LIVE Updates: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result Date And Time to be Declared Soon

A Step-by-Step Guide To Check UP Board Result 2022

Visit the official website https://upmsp.edu.in/

Click on the link that reads, ‘UP Board 10th Result 2022’ or ‘UP Board 12th Result 2022’

Enter your roll number, school code

Click on submit

Your Uttar Pradesh Board result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

List of Websites to Check Scores

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

How to Check UP Results on Phone

The process to check UP board 10th, 12 results 2022 on mobile phone/smartphone is very easy and convenient. Students would need their examination registration number to check their UP Board result.

Type the result website url, upresults.nic.in, in your mobile phone browser.

Click on the result link for UP Intermediate Exam Result 2022

In the next page, enter your UP Board 10th /12th exam roll number carefully.

Click on submit and check your UP Board results from next page

For the unversed, over 47 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the UP Board Result announcement. Till now, multiple dates have been announced but nothing has come out of it. Students are requested to keep an eye on official website for all the latest information regarding UP Board Class 10, 12 result 2022.