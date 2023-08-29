Home

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Tries His Hand At Hockey: Watch

UP CM Yogi Adityanath playing Hockey (Image: ANI Video)

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is known for his no-nonsense approach to law and order. He has been credited with reducing crime rates in the state, and has been praised by many for his tough stance on criminals. Adityanath’s hockey skills were on display recently at an event in Jhansi, where he inaugurated various development projects. The chief minister took a few practice swings before hitting the ball with a powerful stroke, sending it sailing across the field.

CM Adityanath’s Hockey Skills On Display

The hockey sweep was a metaphor for Adityanath’s approach to crime. Just as he swept the ball across the field, he is determined to sweep criminals out of Uttar Pradesh. He has said that he will not tolerate crime in the state, and has vowed to bring criminals to justice.

Adityanath’s tough stance on crime has been welcomed by many in Uttar Pradesh. However, it has also been criticized by some who say that he is being too harsh. Nevertheless, Adityanath remains determined to make Uttar Pradesh a safe and secure place for all.

After scoring a goal in the very first attempt, a sense of happiness can be clearly seen on the face of the CM. Although it was not an official game, the Chief Minister had reached the ground to encourage the players. This video of CM Yogi playing hockey is also viral in social media.

CM Yogi, after listening to the people’s words leisurely, gave necessary guidelines to the officials to solve the problem. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials that the needy, who have not yet got a permanent house, should be brought under the ambit of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana and provided with a permanent housing facility.

Watch The Viral Video:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Held a public meeting, known as a ‘Janata Darshan’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a public meeting, known as a ‘Janata Darshan’, in Lucknow on August 29. People submitted their applications to Adityanath and requested him to take action to resolve their problems. Adityanath has been holding such public meetings even before becoming the Chief Minister in 2017.

