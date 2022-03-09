UP Election Result LIVE Streaming: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the result of 403 Assembly constituencies spread across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM. The postal ballots will be counted first and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be taken up. To get accurate updates for all 403 Vidhan Sabha constituencies, you can also log on to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website—results.eci.gov.in.Also Read - In Wake of Election Results, Liquor Sale Banned in Uttar Pradesh Till March 10

A step-by-step guide to check Assembly Election Results on the ECI website, App

Visit ECI’s official website https://results.eci.gov.in/.

Click on the link that reads ‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency March 2022

A new window will appear.

Results of Assembly Elections 2022 for preferred state will be displayed on your screen.

Follow These Steps to check Election Results on EC App

Visit Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the Voter Helpline app.

Submit your credentials for registration.

You can either skip this or register on the app.

Once done, go to the ‘results’ option on the homepage to find the results for ‘Assembly Elections 2022’.

