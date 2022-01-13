New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday nominated the mother of 2017 Unnao rape victim as its candidate for the upcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. Asha Singh, the unnao victim’s mother, was among those who featured in the first list of 125 candidates released by the party today.Also Read - BJP MLA Mukesh Verma Quits Party, 7th Resignation In 3 Days Ahead Of UP Assembly Polls

“In the first list of 125 candidates for UP polls, 50 candidates are women, including Asha Singh, mother of the Unnao rape victim. From Shahjahanpur, we have fielded Asha worker Poonam Pandey who led an agitation for a raise in honorarium,” said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: PM Modi Chairs BJP's CEC Meeting Virtually, Candidates For UP Election 2022 To Be Finalised

In the first list of 125 candidates for UP polls, 50 candidates are women, including Asha Singh, mother of the Unnao rape victim. From Shahjahanpur, we have fielded Asha worker Poonam Pandey who led an agitation for a raise in honorarium: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pic.twitter.com/x9WrFsqzvb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 13, 2022

Also Read - UP Election 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath Likely To Contest from Ayodhya