New Delhi: A day after being allegedly manhandled by Uttar Pradesh Police, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the state government over the arrest of party worker Sadaf Zafar during protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and alleged that the state government has crossed all limits of inhumanity. She also stated in a series of tweets that the statement has levelled baseless allegations against the social activist during the protest.

“Uttar Pradesh government has crossed all limits of inhumanity. Congress worker Sadaf Zafar in a video can be clearly seen telling policemen to arrest those indulging in violence. The police have levelled baseless allegations on Sadaf and put her in jail,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

उप्र सरकार ने अमानवीयता की सारी हदें पार कर दी हैं। कांग्रेस की कार्यकर्ता सदफ जफर साफ-साफ वीडियो में पुलिस से हिंसा फैलाने वाले लोगों को गिरफ्तार करने की बात कह रही हैं। पुलिस ने सदफ पर बेबुनियाद आरोप लगाकर जेल में डाल दिया है। pic.twitter.com/YRCdfaWpiu — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 29, 2019

The statement from the Congress leader comes after Zafar was arrested on December 19 while she was live on Facebook from the spot where protests against the amended citizenship law had gone violent.

The Congress leader, who met the family members of Zafar earlier in the day, said that the state government has separated a mother from her children. “This insensitive government has separated children from their mother and the older generation from their children,” she said in another tweet.

सदफ के दोनों बच्चे अपनी मां की रिहाई का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। ये संवेदनहीन सरकार ने बच्चों को अपनी मां से, बूढ़ों को अपने बच्चों से जुदा करके रखा है। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 29, 2019

However, the police stated that the activist was arrested for her involvement in the clashes during the protest against the CAA.

Notably, Jafar is currently lodged in jail on charges of attempted murder and assault on public servants. Her bail petition was rejected by a Lucknow court, which termed her offences serious in nature. While hearing the case, Chief Judicial Magistrate Sudesh Kumar said Jafar is not entitled to bail as the “offences under which she has been booked” are serious in nature.