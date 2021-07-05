New Delhi: Cinema halls, multiplexes, sports stadiums and gymnasiums in Uttar Pradesh will be allowed to operate from today as the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to grant more relaxation in the lockdown in view of the improving COVID situation. However, the weekend closure will continue in the state. Also Read - UP Unlock: Multiplexes, Cinema Halls, Gyms to Open From July 5, Check New Guidelines Here

In a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that these places will have to follow all Covid safety protocols when they reopen. He asserted that the business of cinema halls had been adversely impacted during the pandemic and their problems would be sympathetically considered. Notably, Cinema hall owners have been seeking a waiver of electricity bills and other taxes during the period of their closure.

Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Here Are The New Guidelines