New Delhi: Cinema halls, multiplexes, sports stadiums and gymnasiums in Uttar Pradesh will be allowed to operate from today as the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to grant more relaxation in the lockdown in view of the improving COVID situation. However, the weekend closure will continue in the state.
In a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that these places will have to follow all Covid safety protocols when they reopen. He asserted that the business of cinema halls had been adversely impacted during the pandemic and their problems would be sympathetically considered. Notably, Cinema hall owners have been seeking a waiver of electricity bills and other taxes during the period of their closure.
Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Here Are The New Guidelines
- All gymnasiums, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports stadiums can operate between 7 am and 9 pm.
- They are allowed to function at 50 per cent of their capacity five days a week with strict compliance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.
- The gyms in containment zones will remain shut
- No arrangement for food and drink in the cinema halls.
- The entire cinema hall will be sanitized after every show.
- Visitors can get packaged food.
- Ticket buyers will have to maintain six feet distance from each other.
- Tickets will be booked online.
- Tickets will be available through the window,where online booking is not available.