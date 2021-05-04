Varanasi/Ayodhya: Of the 40 Zila Panchayat seats in Varanasi, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party has registered victory on 15, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has won only 8 seats. Notably, Varanasi and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh are considered crucial for the party politics in the state. The two districts have been the focal point of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s development policies and the two cities are being developed as the hub of religious tourism. In Ayodhya, the Samajwadi Party has won 24 of the 40 Zila Panchayat seats while the BJP could win only six seats. On the remaining 10 seats, the Mayawati-led BSP has won five and independents also got five. Also Read - UP Panchayat Election 2021: COVID Norms Flouted As Crowd Gathers at Counting Centre In Hathras

Reacting to the results, a BJP spokesperson said they would introspect on the reasons for the party’s unexpected performance. A senior party functionary, however, said that the results were a result of anger prevailing among the cadres and also the number of rebel candidates. Also Read - UP Panchayat Election Results 2021 Updates: BJP, SP In Tight Contest; Covid-19 Norms Flouted

“Cadres have been complaining for long that their grievances are not being addressed in the districts where officials call the shots. This is a warning signal for us and we need to set things right before the Assembly polls next year,” news agency IANS quoted him as saying. Also Read - Varanasi COVID Crisis: Son Dies Due to Lack of Medical Aid, Mother Carries His Body on E-rickshaw

The functionary, who did not wish to be named, also blamed the local ministers in Varanasi for the party’s poor performance. “They have not been connecting to party workers. This lack of connection between leaders and workers is responsible for the party’s performance,” he added.

Full List of newly elected Gram Pradhan in Varanasi

Sonbarsa – Pramod

Babhanpura – Basant Kumar

Saraiya Vishunpura – Ashna

Puranpatti – Rajesh

Pahadia – Anita

Tofapur-Sapli

Paranapur – Vijay Kumar

Tatepur – Geeta Devi

Allopur – Sanjay

Umarhan – Udal Patel

Singhwar – Marjadi

Aili – Rampher

Muridpur – Tufani

Madhani – Jayanarayan

Saraiya No 2 – Malti

Amarpatti – Bechu

Chandpur – Santara Devi

Milkopur – Amrit Singh

Narpatpur – Omprakash

Dubkiyan -Sanjeev Singh

Meanwhile, counting for UP gram panchayat election is currently underway. Of the total 3,050 seats, BJP-backed candidates are leading in 918 seats, while SP leaders are ahead on 504. BSP-supported candidates are leading in 132, Congress 62 and others 608 seats.

(With agency inputs)