UP Shocker: Man Commits Suicide After Wife Didn’t Return Home On Karwa Chauth

The man's wife had gone to her maternal home two months ago, and refused to return on the festival of Karwa Chauth despite his repeated requests.

Bareilly: A shocking incident has come to light from a small village in Uttar Pradesh, where a 24-year-old man allegedly took his own life by hanging after his wife didn’t return from her maternal home on Karwa Chauth. The incident occurred in Guga village, within the jurisdiction of the Bhuta police station, on Wednesday night.

Pramod Kumar’s wife, Preeti, had been at her maternal home for the past two months. He had an argument with his mother-in-law over the phone on Wednesday concerning his wife’s return for Karwa Chauth. Later that night, he hanged himself.

According to his grandfather, Baburam, when the young man did not respond, his family members forced open the door of his room on Thursday morning and discovered him hanging.

Karwa Chauth is a ritual observed by women, who fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the safety and long life of their husbands. This festival was celebrated in various parts of the country on Wednesday.

