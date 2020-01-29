Siddharthnagar: In a bizarre order, a government school in Uttar Pradesh asked its teachers to prepare brides for a mass wedding organised on Tuesday. Around 20 women teachers of a government school in Siddharthanagar district of Uttar Pradesh were asked to turn beauticians overnight and help in the make-up of brides for an event to be held under the Chief Minister’s Mass Wedding scheme on Tuesday.

However, after the strange demand went viral and received backlash from all quarters, the administration rolled back its order.

As per a report in The Times of India, the district’s Basic Education Officer Surya Kant Tripathi passed an order cancelling Naugarh Block Education Officer Dhruv Prasad’s circular and suggested an investigation against him.

Siddharthnagar district Basic Education Officer (BEO) cancels the order that assigned 20 female teachers to help brides get ready for their wedding, during a mass wedding programme on 28th January. BEO has also proposed action against the education officer who passed the order. https://t.co/gzZ9xObEra pic.twitter.com/7qWXhw8WGM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2020

Condemning the order, Sushil Pandey, state president of Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Association, said: “It’s completely unacceptable to ask teachers to deck up the brides. Such decisions are completely unacceptable. Teachers should be treated with respect and not asked to do jobs that are not a part of their duty.

A teacher who was assigned the duty said: “I have never applied make up on my face and I do not even know the basic of the art. If anything goes wrong, I will have to face the consequences.”

Another government teacher in Lucknow who was equally upset said: “Next, they (government) will ask us to cook meals for official events. We are expected to do everything except what we are paid for—teaching.”