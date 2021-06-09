New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended relaxation in Covid restrictions to all 75 districts of the state, with the active cases coming down the 600-mark in each of these districts. The night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am and weekend curfew (for the entire day) will, however, continue throughout the state, an official spokesman said. By Monday, the relaxation was extended to 72 districts barring Meerut, Lucknow and Gorakhpur. In a high-level meeting convened through virtual medium on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the COVID-19 situation and decided to give the relaxations in the Covid curfew. Also Read - 17 Dead, Around 30 Injured As Bus Collides with Loader in UP's Kanpur, PM Modi Expresses Grief

“There will be relaxation in coronavirus curfew in all the districts of the state from Wednesday onwards, from 7 am to 7 pm, for five days as the active Covid cases have come below 600,” the spokesman said. In view of the decreasing infection rate, a standard of 600 active cases was set for having coronavirus curfew effective in the districts, he said. “Only 797 new cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours. Now, there are 14,000 active cases in the state,” he said. “On Monday, 2.85 lakh Covid tests were done. The positivity rate of the state is 0.2 per cent, while the recovery rate has gone up to 97.9 per cent,” he added. Also Read - UP Unlocks: After Delhi and Noida, Lucknow Metro to Resume Operations From Tomorrow

In an order issued in this regard by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the curfew will be relaxed as per the conditions mentioned in the government order issued on May 30 by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari. According to the order issued by Tiwari, shops and markets outside containment zones would be allowed to open for five days (Monday to Friday). Instructions were issued that over the weekend, cleanliness, sanitisation and fogging campaigns will be carried out. Also Read - 'Take Inspiration From Mulayam': BJP Takes A Dig At Akhilesh Yadav After SP Founder Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Here’s a list of restrictions/relaxations order by the UP govt as part of Unlock 2021: