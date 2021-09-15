New Delhi: Citroen India has announced that its upcoming sub-4m compact SUV, which might be christened as C3, will make its debut on September 16, 2021. According to the automaker, the vehicle will be “Made In India for Indians”.

Citroen C3 Features

The teaser image of the upcoming Citroen C3 released by Citroen India gives us some hint of the design of the compact SUV. The iconic double chevron logo sits at the front with a hexagonal grille below it. There is a pair of LED DRLs on either side of the double chevron logo. The chrome extensions of the logo seamlessly integrate with the DRLs. The vehicle has roof rails as well.

The headlamps and taillamps of the Citroen C3 are expected to be LED units. The compact SUV might sit on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels. Several reports have claimed that it will be based on the Common Modular Platform.

Details about the interiors of the Citroen C3 are not known yet. But we are expecting the cabin to be loaded with features like a multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system and automatic climate control, among others.

Citroen C3 Engine & Transmission

There is a lot of speculation regarding the engine and transmission options of the Citroen C3. While the company has not made any official announcement, reports have suggested that there will be a couple of motor choices, one of them being a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit with both manual and automatic transmissions on offer.

Citroen C3 Launch, Price & Rivals

The new Citroen C3 launch in India might take place towards the end of this year or early next year. Expected to be priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom), the Citroen C3 will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.