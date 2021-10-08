New Delhi: TVS Motor Company today launched the updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition in India. The price of the updated model starts at Rs 1,15,265 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), while the Special Edition model is priced at Rs 1,21,372 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets a new LED headlamp assembly with signature LED DRL. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition comes with adjustable clutch and brake levers, new headlamp cluster and a new seat pattern. Both models have three new ride modes — Urban, Sport, and Rain. They also feature additional equipment like gear shift indicator and radial rear tyre. The top-spec variant of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V boasts TVS SmartXonnect as well.

The updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available in three colour options — Racing Red, Metallic Blue, and Knight Black. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition has an exclusive Matte Black shade with red alloy wheels.

The updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is being offered in three variants — Drum, Single Disc and Rear Disc. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition is available in a single trim. Below are their prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Drum – Rs 1,15,265

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Single Disc – Rs 1,17,350

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Rear Disc – Rs 1,20,050

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition – Rs 1,21,372

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V range employs a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, oil-cooled engine that produces 17.63PS of maximum power and 14.73Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.