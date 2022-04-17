Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination, UPJEE 2022 Registration dates for Polytechnic has been extended by JEECUP. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the last date to apply for the UPJEE 2022 Polytechnic Exam is now April 30, 2022. The notice was issued on the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination Committee, Uttar Pradesh – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.Also Read - UPJEE 2020: Last Day to Apply Extended Till May 11, Exam Postponed to June 14 And 15
Earlier, the last date for UPJEE 2022 registration was today, April 17, 2022 but the date has now been extended.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the examination:
- Visit the official website -jeecup.admissions.nic.in
- Click on the link that reads “Apply for UPJEE 2022”
- Register yourself by filling in the details and then login to JEECUP website
- Fill in the UPJEE 2022 form, upload all required documents
- Pay the application fee and submit the form
- Download and take a printout
Application Fee and other important details:

- Candidates are required to submit an application fee during the UPJEE 2022 Registrations.
- General and OBC category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 300
- Candidates from the SC, ST categories are required to submit a fee of Rs 200.
- Candidates must note that there is no upper age limit for UPJEE 2022, however, candidates must be more than 14 years of age as of July 1, 2022.
- The UPJEE 2022 Exams are scheduled to be conducted from June 6 to 10, 2022 for all categories – A, E1, E2, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K and L.
- Candidates can submit one application form in each group or a total of four forms in total.