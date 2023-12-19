UPSC Civil Services 2023 Interview Schedule Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Notice Here

Home

The UPSC Mains examination was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24, 2023. The result was declared on December 8, 2023.

UPSC News: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the UPSC Civil Services 2023 interview schedule. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the interview schedule or personality test dates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Mains examination was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24, 2023. The result was declared on December 8, 2023. Those candidates who have qualified the mains examination are eligible to appear for the personality test.

UPSC Civil Services 2023: Key Details

The interview of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 will begin on January 2

The interview of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 will end on February 16, 2024.

A total of 1026 candidates will have to appear for the interview round.

The reporting time for the forenoon session is 9 am and for the afternoon session is 1 pm.

UPSC Civil Services 2023 interview schedule: How to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the UPSC Civil Services 2023 interview schedule:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on UPSC Civil Services 2023 interview schedule link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates appearing for the Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).

