The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of candidates selected for the post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) in the Intelligence Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs. UPSC has shortlisted a total of 27 candidates on the basis of the computer-based test held on March 8, 2020, and interviews held from October 25 to October 29.
Here is how to check UPSC DCIO, IB final results
- Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in
- On the home page, click ‘What’s New’
- Click on ‘Final Result: 27 Posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB’ link
- It will direct you to a new webpage.
- You will be directed to a PDF
- Download the PDF with the list of selected candidates
- Check your name in the final list