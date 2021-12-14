New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of candidates selected for the post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) in the Intelligence Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs. UPSC has shortlisted a total of 27 candidates on the basis of the computer-based test held on March 8, 2020, and interviews held from October 25 to October 29. Also Read - Air Pollution Update: Delhi's Air Quality Worsens; to Remain 'Very Poor' Category For Next Two Days

Here is how to check UPSC DCIO, IB final results