The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a public notice announcing the new exam dates and other schedule for UPCET 2021. According to the date announced by the agency, the UPCET 2021 (formerly known as UPSEE) will take place on May 18, 2021 instead of May 16, 2-21. The candidates must note that the UPSEE 2021 registration link is also available online at upcet.nta.nic.in. The last date for the submission of UPCET UG 2021 or UPCET PG 2021 is April 30, 2021.

Earlier, the UPCET 2021 online registrations were expected to commence from March 26, 2021, onwards. The last date for the UPCET 2021 registration was April 25, 2021. However, the procedure got delayed due to some unmentioned reasons.

The online registrations have started for the UPCET 2021 exam for both the Undergraduate and Postgraduate program.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for UPSEE (UPCET) 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. upcet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll Down to find registration portal links

Step 3: Select UG / PG Application Link as per your eligibility

Step 4: Register on the website by providing your basic details

Step 5: Log onto the website using your registered credentials

Step 6: Fill the application form provided on the website

Step 7: Pay the requisite application fee as notified in the form

Step 8: Verify all the details and submit the final application form

Step 9: Download the confirmation page and take printout of the application form