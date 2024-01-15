‘…Ek Duniya Chhor Aye’: Urdu Poet Munawwar Rana Dies At 71 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Home

Urdu poet Munawwar Rana died at 71 due to a cardiac arrest at the PGI Hospital in Lucknow on Sunday night. He is survived by his wife, four daughters and a son.

Lucknow: Renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana, known for his outspoken style, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Sunday night at the PGI Hospital in Lucknow. He was 71. Battling prolonged illness for several months, Rana had been undergoing treatment at the PGI Hospital. Rana is survived by his wife, four daughters and a son. He was suffering from heart and kidney-related ailments. Rana’s daughter Sumaiya Rana told news agency PTI her father will be laid to rest on Monday.

The poet’s son Tabrez Rana stated that Munawwar was hospitalised for 14-15 days due to illness.

“He was hospitalised for 14 to 15 days due to illness. He was first admitted to Medanta in Lucknow and then to SGPGI where he breathed his last around 11 pm today,” PTI quoted Tabrez Rana as saying.

