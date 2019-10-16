New Delhi: Amid boiling tensions over the recent Saudi Aramco Oil attack, the United States has carried out a secret cyber operation against Iran, targeting its ability to spread ‘propaganda’.

According to a report by Reuters, the secret operation, possibly affecting system hardware, took place in late September after the attack on the Saudi oil facilities on September 14, for which both Washinton and Riyadh blame Tehran.

However, Iran’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology responded to the rumours saying that the US must have dreamt of such a scenario.

It must be noted here, that Iran has also used similar cyber attacks on the US previously. Earlier this month, a hacker allegedly linked to Iran government tried to infiltrate Trump’s election campaign for the 2020 US polls.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani in a meeting on the sidelines of the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Serbia blamed the US saying that Washington was “the main cause of chaos in the Middle East” as it “hinders settlement of Tehran-Riyadh tensions”

Iran is not opposed to the resolution of conflicts with Saudi Arabia, however, the United States benefits from the existing crisis between the two Muslim neighbours. Iran has also welcomed mediatory efforts seeking to help both Middle Eastern countries overcome their disputes.

Meanwhile, US Pentagon has refused to comment on the cyber strike calling it a matter of policy and operational security that forces them to keep it confidential.

The threshold between the US and Iran has narrowed immensely after President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (CPA) with Tehran in May 2018, putting curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for ease on Iran sanctions, particularly in its oil exports.