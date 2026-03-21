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US CLARITY Act Advances, Signaling a Shift in Crypto Market Regulation

US CLARITY Act Advances, Signaling a Shift in Crypto Market Regulation

With a January Senate markup scheduled, the CLARITY Act advances. Here’s what’s changing in U.S. crypto regulation and why it matters for markets.

US CLARITY Act Advances, Signaling a Shift in Crypto Market Regulation

Time is running out for regulatory ambiguity in U.S. digital asset markets.

After years of inconsistent enforcement and overlapping oversight, the Senate has scheduled a January markup of the CLARITY Act. The bill targets large crypto trading platforms, token issuers, stablecoins, and intermediaries, aiming to standardise their regulation under U.S. federal law

Its advance reflects growing pressure from investors, institutions, and regulators for a single market structure framework.

Globally, the crypto market reached about $4 trillion in 2025, reflecting rapid expansion and associated systemic risk concerns.

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Why US crypto regulation failed to keep pace

For more than a decade, digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum went from niche experiments to a multi-trillion-dollar market with global reach. Yet U.S. regulators and lawmakers lacked a clear, unified legal framework designed for this new technology.

That gap continued to widen as trading volumes, platforms, and products expanded.

By the time Congress moved toward legislation in 2024–2025, regulators were already reacting to problems rather than anticipating them. The issue was more than intent, it was design.

The core structural gaps looked like this:

Fragmented oversight: Crypto markets fell between the SEC and CFTC, with no clear handoff or shared rulebook.

Crypto markets fell between the SEC and CFTC, with no clear handoff or shared rulebook. Visibility gaps: Regulators lacked real-time insight into trading, custody, and on-chain activity across platforms.

Regulators lacked real-time insight into trading, custody, and on-chain activity across platforms. Enforcement-first regulation: Rules emerged through lawsuits and settlements, not through predictable standards.

Rules emerged through lawsuits and settlements, not through predictable standards. Legacy market assumptions: Existing laws were built for centralized exchanges, not decentralized or blockchain-based systems.

Existing laws were built for centralized exchanges, not decentralized or blockchain-based systems. Inconsistent state approaches: States filled federal gaps with their own rules, increasing complexity without improving coordination.

More than 70% of jurisdictions worldwide advanced formal digital asset or stablecoin regulation in 2025

What sits between law and markets: Infrastructure layers

In digital markets, rules arrive after activity has already happened. Compliance is reviewed later. Enforcement follows even later. A lag due to systems that were never designed to hold rules within them.

Multiple high-profile enforcement actions have spanned years (e.g., fines and settlements for AML violations against major firms), demonstrating that compliance issues often surface long after the activity occurs.

This gap has driven the emergence of new market infrastructure designed to embed compliance and enforcement directly into digital systems. One such initiative, Kwala, focuses on enabling regulatory logic to operate programmatically rather than after the fact.

It is not a silver bullet. But it reflects a shift the CLARITY Act itself points toward. Regulation that works only when the necessary infrastructure is in place to carry it out.

A turning point for how digital markets are governed

This moment is less about crypto and more about how modern markets are governed. Over the last decade, U.S. regulators have pursued 170+ crypto-related enforcement cases, many of which are tied to activity that occurred years earlier.

Because most compliance still happens on paper, after the fact, rather than inside the systems where activity actually takes place.

Meanwhile, 70% of jurisdictions have already moved forward with formal digital asset or stablecoin frameworks, increasing pressure on markets still operating in gray zones. The lesson is structural. Markets that run continuously cannot be governed episodically.

“We keep trying to govern programmable markets with manual controls,” said Tapan Sangal, Chief Visionary, KALP Foundation. “Until compliance lives inside the system itself, regulation will always arrive late, no matter how well-intentioned it is.”

The next phase of digital market regulation

The CLARITY Act will not answer every unresolved question in U.S. crypto regulation. But it marks a clear shift in approach—from reactive enforcement toward defined market structure. As digital markets continue to operate at speed and scale, effective regulation will depend not just on legal clarity, but on whether the systems underneath can carry those rules in practice.

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