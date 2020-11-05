New Delhi: US democrat Joe Biden on late Wednesday won battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, taking him an inch closer to capturing the White House. In a television address, Biden also exuded confidence in his win claiming that he has the electoral college votes for a victory, declaring, “We the people will not surrender.” Also Read - Amid Election Outcome Uncertainty, US Officially Leaves Paris Climate Agreement

As per latest projections, Biden has 253 electoral college votes as against the 214 won by Trump. Politico gave Biden 264 electoral college votes as against Trump's 214.

"I'm not here to declare that we've won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners," he said on Wednesday in Delaware.

“I will govern as an American president,” Biden said. “There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America.”

The Trump campaign has challenged the counting of votes in Michigan and Wisconsin in court.

Both Wisconsin and Michigan went to Trump four years ago with razor thin margins. Both were flips for Trump that year, stunning even the Republicans. The latest results mean that Biden has a road to victory without Pennsylvania, long considered a decisive state in a closely fought election.

Donald Trump has claimed fraud in the US elections yesterday. “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.”

Even as the worlds awaits the US election results, the counting of ballots is still underway. There is no clear picture as yet on who will will the presidential race as counting has not finished in the battleground states.