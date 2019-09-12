New Delhi: MDH brand ‘sambar masala’ has on Wednesday withdrawn at least three lots of the product from the shelves after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected the salmonella bacteria in it.

Produced by R Pure Agro Specialities and distributed by the House Of Spices (India), the product was tested positive for salmonella by the FDA through a certified laboratory.

“This product was tested by FDA through a certified laboratory to be positive for salmonella,” the FDA said in a release.

“The recall was initiated after it was discovered by the FDA that the salmonella-contaminated products were distributed,” it added.

House Of Spices (India) in a statement said that the recalled MDH sambar masala was distributed in northern California retail stores.

“Consumers who have purchased the MDH SAMBAR MASALA, 3.5 oz (100g) are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund,” the House Of Spices said.

Consuming salmonella-contaminated food can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. And the most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.