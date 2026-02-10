Home

Forcing India to stop...: Days after US-India trade deal, Russia makes big allegation against Trump regarding oil imports

Russia has accused the United States of trying to prevent India and other countries from purchasing Russian oil.

(File)

New Delhi: In a big development days after US announced a historic trade deal with India where US President Donald Trump claimed that India had stopped importing oil from Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has made a big allegation against the US. In the recent development, Russia has accused the United States of trying to prevent India and other countries from purchasing Russian oil. Here are all the details regarding what Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said about oil exports to India and alleged US pressure.

What has Russia said against Donald Trump?

Accusing that the United States of trying to prevent India and other countries from purchasing Russian oil, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that US wants to control energy routes and major markets.

“They (the United States) tell us that the Ukraine problem must be resolved. In Anchorage, we accepted the American proposal. The American position was important to us. By accepting their proposal, we completed the task of resolving the Ukraine issue and hoped to move towards large-scale, comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation. But so far, the reality has been completely the opposite”, the Russian Foreign Minister was quoted as saying in a Sputnik report.

“We have to take all this into account. At the same time, we have to remain open to cooperation with all countries, including large countries like India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil, including the US. We are in a situation where the Americans themselves are creating artificial obstacles in the way”, Lavrov added in his statement.

Is India importing oil from Russia? What is India saying?

“As far as the actual sourcing of energy is concerned, this is undertaken by oil companies, which make decisions based on market conditions. They assess availability, evaluate risks, analyse costs, and follow their internal accountability processes and fiduciary responsibilities. At any given time, there is a complex matrix of considerations, including financial and logistical aspects, that these companies must take into account,” MEA had said in its recent statement.

(With agency inputs)

