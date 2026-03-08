‘We won’t spare Trump’: Big worry for US President as top Iranian official issues BIG warning amid raging war

Home

We wont spare Trump: Big worry for US President as top Iranian official issues BIG warning amid raging war

Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani has issued a strict warning to countries in the region along with US President Donald Trump.

Iran-US-Israel war: Amid the raging war in Middle East, tensions are rising fast as Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani launched a sharp attack on Donald Trump amid the fierce conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. In an interview with Iranian media, Larijani has said that US President Donald Trump will be punished for his actions. Calling him a “despicable person,” the top security official has said that America has martyred Iran’s great leaders and innocent people, a wound that Iran will never forgive. Here are all the details you need to know about what the Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani has launched.

‘Iran will no longer tolerate arrogant and aggressive behavior’, says Iran’s top security official

Iranian strikes across the region appear to have degraded parts of the US-built Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) network after radar systems in several West Asia locations were hit. The official has also added that Iran will no longer tolerate arrogant and aggressive behavior from the United States and will not rest until revenge is taken.

Larijani also issued a strict warning to countries in the region, adding that if any neighboring nation allows the US to use its land to attack Iran, Tehran reserves the right to strike back.

برخی از مقامات آمریکایی‌ گفته‌اند که با چند هزار نیرو قصد ورود زمینی به ایران را دارند.

فرزندان سلحشور امام خمینی و امام خامنه‌ای منتظرتان هستند تا آن مسئولان نابکار آمریکایی را با چند هزار کشته و اسیر رسوا کنند.

سرزمین ایران جای رقص دوزخیان نیست. — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 5, 2026

How did Iran destroy THAAD defence systems of US?

According to satellite imagery and analysis reported by CNN, radar systems linked to THAAD batteries in Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were struck during the opening days of the conflict, a report by PTI news agency said.

Why is US’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) special?

Described by Lockheed Martin as a highly effective, combat-proven defence against short, medium and intermediate-range ballistic missile threats, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) is the only US system designed to intercept targets outside and inside the atmosphere. In addition to its older attack capabilities, it continues incremental capability improvements within the weapon system to continually improve effectiveness against current and emerging threats.

What action has IRGC taken against Israel?

In the latest attack, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched multiple waves of missiles and drones towards Tel Aviv. Moreover, reports citing Iranian state media IRNA claimed that the strikes and the plethora of projectiles likely bypassed regional missile defence systems and hit targets.

