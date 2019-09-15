New Delhi: US President Donald Trump might appear as a ‘surprise guest’ at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Houston later this month, says a report from The Wire.

The report further says that Indian and US officials are in touch over Trump’s possible appearance at the rally in Texas.

If everything goes well, this will be PM Modi’s second meeting with President Trump after the G-20 summit. Notably, the US President has not attended any of Modi’s previous rallies in the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering of 50,000 people at the NRG Stadium in Houston on September 22.

Titled as ‘Howdy, Modi!’, the event is being hosted by the Texas India Forum and the Indian Diaspora in the United States.

Nearly 3.2 million Indian Americans constitute the richest ethnic group in the US with a median income of $110,000, according to the US Census Bureau figures for 2016.

Ever since India has revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, Trump has time and again suggested to intermediate between Pakistan and India, but India has categorically denied his intervention, saying the issue is country’s ‘internal matter’.