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I would like to keep the oil, Americans wont understand my Iran move: US President Trump makes BIG statement amid war with Iran

‘I would like to keep the oil, Americans won’t understand my Iran move’: US President Trump makes BIG statement amid war with Iran

US President Donald Trump says he would like to “keep the oil” in Iran but believes Americans may not understand the move, as tensions in the ongoing war continue to rise.

Trump vs Iran

Iran-US war: In a significant statement amid the Iran-US war, US President Donald Trump said on Monday that, if it were his decision, he would move into Iran and take control of its oil. Speaking to reporters during the White House Easter Egg Roll, the US President was responding to a question about MAGA support for the war. The US President also added that Republicans back his actions against Iran but also want US troops to return home. Here are all the details you need to know about what the US President has said on the Iran war and oil.

What Trump said about Iranian oil?

After saying that MAGA “loves what he’s doing,” Trump added that while he has support, many Republicans would prefer to see the war end soon.

“But remember that wars last years, we’re in there for 34 days, and we have obliterated a very powerful country. If it were up to me, I would like to keep the oil. But I just don’t think people of the United States would understand,” he said.

Donald Trump also said he would like to take control of the oil, keep it, and generate significant revenue from it. In another remark, US President Donald Trump said it would take Iran many years to recover.

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‘Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon’, says Donald Trump

“We could leave right now, and it would take them 15 years to rebuild what they have… But I want to finish it up. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. They are lunatics — and you can’t put nuclear weapons in the hands of a lunatic,” he told reporters in White House.

Notably, US President Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference in the Oval Office at 1 PM ET. While no official details have been released, it is expected to focus on the ongoing conflict with Iran and the recent rescue of two airmen after Tehran downed US F-15 fighter jets last week.

Donald Trump defends war with Iran

Apart from these statements, US President Donald Trump also said on Monday defended the war with Iran, saying it is aimed at stopping Tehran from getting nuclear weapons and could end quickly if conditions are met, a report by IANS news agency said.

“They’re foolish, because the war is about one thing, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told reporters at the White House.​

(With inputs from agencies)

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