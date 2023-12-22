Home

News

US Supreme Court Justice Who Ruled Against Donald Trump Face threats, FBI Steps In

US Supreme Court Justice Who Ruled Against Donald Trump Face threats, FBI Steps In

Trump’s campaign is hardly backing away from his status, offering items emblazoned with the mug shot almost immediately after it was taken in August, with nearly daily emails offering supporters a mug, T-shirt or poster bearing the image, along with the words “Never Surrender.”

Former US President Donald Trump

Washington DC: The FBI has mobilized in response to a wave of violent threats directed towards the Colorado Supreme Court justices who disqualified former President Donald Trump from the 2024 primary ballot earlier this week.

Trending Now

“The FBI is aware of the situation and working with local law enforcement. We will vigorously pursue —investigations of any threat or use of violence committed by someone who uses extremist views to justify their actions regardless of motivation,” the agency was quoted as saying by ABC News.

You may like to read

The field of 2024 presidential candidates may have some options for shoppers scrambling for a last-minute holiday gift.As the campaign for the White House kicks into full gear, the contenders are offering an onslaught of holiday-themed merchandise, many of which capture some of the surreal aspects of the 2024 race.

Donald Trump, for instance, is embracing his status as the first former president to face criminal charges by emblazoning his mug shot on Christmas sweaters, gift wrap and stockings. Trump and his supporters have embraced the image of him intensely glaring into a Fulton County Jail camera since he surrendered on charges that he illegally tried to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Trump’s campaign is hardly backing away from his status, offering items emblazoned with the mug shot almost immediately after it was taken in August, with nearly daily emails offering supporters a mug, T-shirt or poster bearing the image, along with the words “Never Surrender.” Nearly all of the 2024 candidates have online stores and most have tchotchkes that riff on the year’s politics.

You can snag a Nikki Haley tree ornament and wrapping paper emblazoned with the hopeful’s campaign logo, or a litany of more traditional items like hats, shirts, and even “Past my prime?” drink koozies that harken back to the comment that led in part to Don Lemon being bounced from CNN.Don’t forget Ron DeSantis’ set of golf balls, whose box bears the phrase that he “has a pair”—a slight at Trump for not participating in the GOP primary debates. Or Vivek Ramaswamy’s “Nikki = Corrupt” T-shirt, the phrase the entrepreneur wrote on a notepad after a debate-night tirade against Haley’s service on the board of aerospace giant Boeing Co.

Democrats are also taking advantage of the chance to pump up their sales and the associated campaign donations that come with them. President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has a slew of the usual apparel fare. There’s also its line of “Dark Brandon” shirts, signs, mugs and even holiday gift wrap with the president’s red-eyed caricature that embraces the 2021-era “Let’s Go Brandon” phrase intended as an insult (but which Democrats have aimed to operationalize in a tongue-in-cheek battle cry).

Trump B arred From Colorado Ballot Ror role In Attack on US Capitol

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday (December 19) disqualified former President Donald Trump from the ballot in the state’s presidential election next year over his role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. The ruling makes Trump the first presidential candidate in U.S. history to be deemed ineligible for the White House under a rarely used provision of the U.S. Constitution that bars officials who have engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” from holding office.

The court concluded that the U.S. Constitution bars the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024 from appearing on the ballot because of his role in instigating violence against the U.S. government.

The case was brought by a group of Colorado voters, aided by the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, who argued that Trump should be disqualified for inciting his supporters to attack the Capitol in a failed attempt to obstruct the transfer of presidential power to Biden after the 2020 election.

‘He Certainly Supported An Insurrection’ – Biden On Trump ‘s Disqualification Ruling

Asked about Trump‘s disqualification ruling in Colorado, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday (December 20) there was ‘no question’ Trump supported an insurrection. Donald Trump was disqualified from Colorado’s presidential primary ballot by the state’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, an extraordinary ruling that could be struck down ahead of the November 2024 election.

A slim majority of the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is disqualified from appearing on the state’s ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which bars anyone engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” from holding federal office. Speaking to reporters ahead of an event in Milwaukee, Biden said he leaves it up to the court to decide whether the 14th Amendment applies in this case.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.