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‘US to leave Iran’: US President Trump makes BIG statement weeks after attacking Iran with Israel

'US to leave Iran': US President Trump makes BIG statement weeks after attacking Iran with Israel

Published date india.com Published: April 1, 2026 7:32 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
'US to leave Iran': US President Trump makes BIG statement weeks after attacking Iran with Israel
US President Donald Trump- File image

US-Iran war: In a massive geopolitical development, US President Donald Trump has said that the “new Iranian regime” has asked him for a ceasefire in the Iran War. In a separate statement, the US President has said the US will be “out of Iran pretty quickly” and could return for “spot hits” if needed.

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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