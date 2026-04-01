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‘US to leave Iran’: US President Trump makes BIG statement weeks after attacking Iran with Israel
'US to leave Iran': US President Trump makes BIG statement weeks after attacking Iran with Israel
US-Iran war: In a massive geopolitical development, US President Donald Trump has said that the “new Iranian regime” has asked him for a ceasefire in the Iran War. In a separate statement, the US President has said the US will be “out of Iran pretty quickly” and could return for “spot hits” if needed.