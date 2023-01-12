Planning To Visit US? Appointments For THESE Visa Categories Are Available In Just A Week. Deets Here

According to the latest data on the US Department of State-if you are applying for B1/B2 visas from Chennai and Hyderabad, the wait time is as less than a week and from Delhi, it is almost 16 days.

US Visa waiting time: The wait time to get an appointment for a US Visa has reached nearly 1,000 days. However, for a few categories of visitors, the wait time to get an appointment can be secured just within a week or two.

These are nonimmigrant visas for people who want to enter the US temporarily for business (visa category B1), for tourism (visa category B2), or for a combination of both purposes. Reportedly, the estimated wait time for B1/B2 categories is the highest ranging between 440 days in Kolkata to 999 days in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, interview waiver visitors in the B1/B2 categories may be able to get a visa interview appointment in six days in Chennai, as per latest data. On the other hand, interview required as well as interview waiver crew and transit visitors i.e. those in the C, D, C1/D categories will only have to wait a day to get an appointment.

Those awaiting US student visa appointments and exchange visitors are currently witnessing a wait time of anywhere between 64 days in Chennai to 325 days in Hyderabad.

US says making every effort to reduce interview wait time for visas

Last week, the US state department asserted that they are making every effort to reduce the waiting time for a visa interview appointment in India and assured that it is likely to reach pre-pandemic processing levels in coming days. Addressing the growing concern over the backlog of visa applications, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that he certainly understands the frustrations of those who have to wait for a long time.

As of November 2022, the median worldwide wait time for a tourist visa (B1/B2) interview appointment was about two months, and applicants with urgent travel needs who meet certain criteria can apply for an emergency appointment, usually available within days.

“We recognise that some applicants may still face extended visa wait times, and we’re making every effort to further reduce visa interview appointment wait times as quickly as possible in India and around the world, including for first-time tourist visa applicants,” he said.