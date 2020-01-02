New Delhi: The US aviation regulator FAA on Thursday asked its airlines and pilots not to use airspace over Pakistan as there is risk involved in operating flights in Pakistan airspace due to extremist or militant activity.

Issuing a statement, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that there is a risk to US civil aviation operating in airspace of Pakistan.

“Exercise caution during flight operations. There is a risk to US civil aviation operating in the territory and airspace of Pakistan due to extremist/militant activity,” the US FAA said in a notice to its airmen (NOTAM) on December 30, 2019.

As per updates, the NOTAM is applicable to all US-based airlines and US-based pilots. In the statement, the FAA further stated that in its NOTAM that there continues to be a risk to US civil aviation sector from attacks against airports and aircraft in Pakistan.

“The ongoing presence of extremist/militant elements operating in Pakistan poses a continued risk to US civil aviation from small-arms fire, complex attacks against airports, indirect weapons fire, and anti-aircraft fire, any of which could occur with little or no warning,” it said.

The regulator further stated that pilots or airlines must report safety or security incidents – which may happen in Pakistan – to the FAA.

The development comes after Pakistan on July 16 last year opened its airspace for India after about five months of restrictions imposed in the wake of a standoff with New Delhi.