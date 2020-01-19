New Delhi: WhatsApp, the popular online messaging service, is not working and facing some issues in several regions across the world. Because of some issues in the App, users are not able to send or receive photos, GIFs, stickers and videos. The App, however, allows users to send messages normally.

As per updates, the WhatsApp stopped functioning at 4 PM and since then users are not able to send photos etc. By 5 PM, the issue sky-rocketed. The regions which are affected by the Facebook-owned messaging app include parts of India, Brazil, and parts of the Middle-East including UAE. As per the map, parts of Europe are also suffering because of the severe outage.

The messaging app is not working properly on both iOS and Android platforms. A number of Twitter users posted the issues on the microblogging site as the problem continued for longer than an hour. As the problem persisted for long hours, the hashtag #WhatsApp down started trending on Twitter.

As per the update, the Facebook-owned app is working to fix the issue and after some time, users will be able to send messages, photos once again as usual. The process to fix the issue might take a bit long time as the issue seems to be within the server. Till that time, user can log on to other platforms such as Telegram, WeChat to share important media files across friends and relatives.