UP Board Class 12th Results 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board will announce results of class 12th Board exams at 12:30 PM today. Once released, candidates can check their results on upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in. Also Read - UPMSP UP Board 10th And 12th Exam 2020: Results to be Announced Online Today on upmsp.edu.in at 12:30 PM

As per reports, nearly 26 lakh students appeared for the class 12th or intermediate examination held by the UPMSP in February-March 2020. Of these, while 14.6 lakh candidates were boys, 11.2 lakh candidates were girls. Also Read - UP Board Result 2020 LIVE Updates: UPMSP to Declare Class X, XII Results at 12:30 PM

Steps to check UP Board Class 12th Results 2020: Also Read - UPMSP UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2020: Results to be Declared Online Tomorrow on upmsp.edu.in at 12:30 pm

Step 1: Visit any of the following official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘UP Board Result 2020 Class 12’

Step 3: Next, enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

Candidates should also note that they can obtain their results via SMS as well. For this, they will have to type UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

A minimum of 35% marks will be required by a candidates to pass in a particular subject examination.