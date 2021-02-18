New Delhi: The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly began on Thursday with Governor Anandiben Patel’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses of the state legislature on Thursday. Opposition parties prepared to grill the government on pressing issues, particularly those relating to the ongoing farmer protests, law and order and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021: Congress Wins Big in Urban Body Polls, Returns to Bathinda After 53 Years

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government is all set to present its Annual Budget 2021-22 for Uttar Pradesh on Monday. This will be the last budget of the BJP government before the state goes to polls early next year. This is also the first time that the budget will be paperless. Also Read - Nepal Raises Objection to Tripura CM's 'BJP Has Plans to Expand Party in Neighbouring Countries' Statement

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit sought the cooperation of leaders of all parties for smooth conduct of business “for a substantive and quality discussion in the House”. Dixit held an all-party meeting on Wednesday where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary (Samajwadi Party) and leaders of other parties were present. Also Read - Congress leader Tells Party Workers To Donate Liquor, Money To Revive Farmers' Protest | Video

The Speaker said Uttar Pradesh, having the largest Legislative Assembly in the country, has an obligation to conduct the proceedings of the House with a firm commitment to the Constitution.

Notably, all legislators will get the budget document on their iPads and it will also be uploaded on the Assembly’s website. Legislators were also given training to help them use iPads smoothly.

During the session, the government is also likely to table important bills, including the one replacing the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, which was promulgated with the approval of the governor in November last year. The state cabinet had earlier approved the draft ordinance to curb forcible or “dishonest” religious conversions, including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years.

In the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, all preparations are being made to conduct COVID-19 test of MLAs, MLCs and other staff members, including the security personnel.

The Speaker, who had convened a meeting in this regard on Tuesday, said COVID-19 test of the legislators were going on while the process for the staff members of the House has been completed.

The Assembly secretariat has issued a circular, making it mandatory for all MLAs and MLCs to undergo COVID-19 test before the commencement of the Budget Session. All district magistrates and chief medical officers were directed to make arrangements for COVID-19 test for the legislators in their respective districts.

For the second consecutive time, mediapersons will not be allowed access to the press gallery. Two LED screens have been put up in the Tilak Hall, from where they can watch the proceedings.

According to the tentative schedule of the Assembly, the session is likely to continue till March 10.

With Agency inputs