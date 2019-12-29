New Delhi: At a time when severe cold wave grips most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow Police on Sunday filed cases against people who have allegedly taken away blankets from homeless people living in various shelter homes in the state.

The development comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inspected night shelters in Varanasi and other places, and distributed blankets to the homeless people. However, soon after the CM left, these blankets were taken away from all the people had received it from the CM. Taking cognizance of the matter, the administration has assured the people to take criminal proceedings against the culprits.

After holding a review meeting of the law and order situation in the state, CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday night went to shelter homes and hospitals and distributed blankets to them. The UP Chief Minister also visited shelter homes located in Laxman Mela Ground, Dollyganj and King George Medical University. After talking to them, he took stock of facilities provided to people living in these shelter homes.