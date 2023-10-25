Home

WATCH: Stray Bulls Turn Fairground Into Battleground Ahead Of Ravana Dahan In UP’s Chandauli

Chaos erupted at a Ravana Dahan event in UP's Chandauli when a herd of stray bulls stormed the place and started running amok, sending the crowd running.

Uttar Pradesh Viral News: Chaos erupted at a fair organized on the occasion of Vijayadashami in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday when stray bulls stormed into the fairgrounds and started locking horns and running haphazardly all over the place, causing panic among people.

A video shared by former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, which has gone viral on social media platforms, showed around half a dozen stray bulls fighting each other and run amok among the crowd who had gathered for Ravana Dahan (burning of Ravana effigies) as a stampede-like situation arose at the event.

Watch the viral video here:

प्रशासन का कार्य मेलों के लिए न केवल अनुमति देना बल्कि सुरक्षा व्यवस्था देखना भी होता है। यदि मेले में खुले घूमते हुए अन्ना पशु मेला प्रशासन और पुलिस को नहीं दिख रहे हैं तो उन असामाजिक तत्वों से जनता की सुरक्षा कैसे होगी जो दिखते भी नहीं हैं। जनता की हिफ़ाज़त करना सरकारों का… pic.twitter.com/BhqyNZKxPo — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 24, 2023

According to reports, a grand fair had been organized by the district administration in Chandauli on the festive occasion of Vijayadashami where the burning of Ravana’s effigies was also scheduled to take place. Thousands of people from nearby towns had arrived at the event to bask in the festivities and witness the burning of a gigantic Ravana effigy which had been set up for burning.

However, chaos erupted at the event when a herd of stray bulls stormed the place and started running amok, sending the crowd running as panic ensued. The bovines could be seen locking horns beneath the giant Ravana effigy, creating pandemonium among the crowd.

Policemen, accompanied by dogs, can be seen chasing the bulls as they attempted to control and capture the unruly beasts, the video showed.

The bizarre scenes created a stampede-like situation at the event as people ran for cover while a police team struggled to drive the animals away from the ground for a good couple of minutes. The cops finally managed to drive the beasts away and prevent something tragic from happening.

Meanwhile, former UP CM took a swipe at the local administration over the incident. Sharing a video of the incident on X, Akhilesh wrote in Hindi: “The job of the administration is not only to give permission for the fairs but also to look after the security arrangements. If the administration and police are not able to see animals roaming freely in the fair, then there will be a threat to the public. How can there be security which is not even visible? Protecting the public is the most sensitive duty of governments.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.