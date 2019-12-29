New Delhi: It comes as a New Year gift for the women of Uttar Pradesh who have been given triple talaq by their husbands as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced to give them a pension of Rs 6,000 per annum.

As per updates, the UP government has targeted to start giving pension to the victims of triple talaq in the last quarter of the current financial year. However, the pension amount for women in the state will be Rs 500 per month.

Reacting to the announcement from the UP government, Shia religious leader Maulana Saif Abbas told a news agency that the state government should rather look more into the education of children and their problem of housing.

“The government should look more into the education of children and their stay, which will be better than giving Rs 500 as pension to triple talaq victims,” he told IANS.

On the other hand, Sunni religious leader Maulana Sufiana said that so much of politics on the issue has been done in the past and now all will see how the government is going to give justice to these women.

“Politics has been done on this issue. It is to be seen what justice the government wants to do by giving Rs 500 per month pension,” he added.

However, Shahista Ambar, president of the All India Muslim Women’s Personal Law Board, slammed the government for the move saying the amount given is too low. “The government’s initiative is good but the amount is very low. It will be difficult to meet the basic needs with Rs 6,000 annual pension,” he added.