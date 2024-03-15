Home

UP Crime: Nursing Student Murdered By Married Stalker, Blood-Soaked Body Dumped On Etawah Road; 2 Held

A 20-year-old nursing student was allegedly murdered by her married neighbour in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. The was infatuated with the young woman and wanted to "marry her".

Mahendra Batham (R) was arrested for the alleged murder of a 20-year-old nursing student in Etawah.

Uttar Pradesh Crime: A 20-year-old young woman was allegedly murdered by his married neighbour in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh after she rejected his advances. According to the police, the accused, identified as Mahendra, was infatuated with the victim, a first-year nursing student at the Saifai Medical College, and wanted to marry her, despite being already married.

A senior officer said that the blood-soaked body of the victim was found lying on the roadside on late Thursday evening near the Etawah-Saifai road, adding that two suspects, including Mahendra, were arrested on Friday, while his brother, Arvind, remains at large and searches are underway to nab him.

Married stalker was infatuated with her: Police

Giving details, Etawah Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Verma revealed that Mahendra, who is already married, was infatuated with the young woman, and often used to stalk her and wanted to marry her.

On Thursday, Mahendra lured the victim out of her college premises and an argument erupted between them which escalated and the accused, in a fit of rage, killed her, the SP said.

The accused then dumped her body near the Etawah-Saifai road on Thursday evening, the police said.

The SP said that Mahendra and one of his relatives have been arrested while his brother, Arvind, who is allegedly involved in the murder, is on the run.

Body dumped on roadside

As per reports, the shocking incident came to light when one of woman’s friends alerted the warden of her absence from the class.

Hours later, her blood-drenched body was found dumped on the roadside, they said.

As per the police, the woman had an injury mark on her neck, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem.

Police have lodged an FIR under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) against the accused based on the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the officer said.

Meanwhile, protests erupted at the Saifai Medical College campus as students demanded justice for the victim and swift action against the accused.

Akhilesh slams BJP

Reacting to the grisly murder, Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state over the incident.

“The death of a Saifai University student under suspicious circumstances is a very serious matter. This is another very sad example of the declared zero-tolerance policy against crime becoming a zero during the BJP’s time in Uttar Pradesh,” Yadav said in a post in Hindi on his X handle.

He also also shared a video on X of the protesting students and demanded a judicial inquiry into the woman’s death.

“The BJP government is neither able to protect the honour of women nor their lives,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

