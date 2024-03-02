Home

News

UP Man Gives Wife ‘Triple Talaq’, Forces Her Into ‘Nikah Halala’ With His Brother; 6 Booked

UP Man Gives Wife ‘Triple Talaq’, Forces Her Into ‘Nikah Halala’ With His Brother; 6 Booked

A Muslim woman was divorced under the now-banned Triple Talaq practice and then allegedly forced into 'nikah halala' with her husband's brother in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.

Representational Image

Uttar Pradesh News: Six members of a family have been booked here for allegedly forcing a woman to leave their house by giving her triple talaq and then forcing her to undergo ‘nikah halala’ with her brother-in-law, police said on Friday.

Trending Now

The charges on the accused, including the woman’s husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law, also include harassment for dowry, they said.

You may like to read

The woman also claimed in her complaint that her in-laws tried to kill her, they added.

According to the police, the case was registered nearly a week ago, but it surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Citing the case registered at Khodare police station by the woman, the police said the victim was married to Tasauvvar alias Benchai on September 25, 2023.

When the woman reached her in-laws’ house after marriage, she came to know that Tasauvvar was already married and the father to five children. Despite knowing this, she started living with him.

She further alleged in her complaint that after the marriage, her in-laws started demanding a motorcycle and Rs 1 lakh cash from her family.

On December 10, 2023, she was allegedly beaten up by her husband, who pronounced triple talaq to her and threw her out of her house, the victim claimed.

Subsequently, the woman lodged a complaint with the police on December 18, 2023.

The police said they facilitated a truce between both the parties and sent her to her in-laws’ place on December 30, 2023.

However, when the complainant reached her in-laws’ place, she was not allowed to enter the house citing triple talaq and ‘nikah halala’. On January 1, 2024, her ‘nikah’ (marriage) was allegedly done with her brother-in-law Mohammad Nizam.

After this, Nizam allegedly gave her triple talaq and the woman again started living with her first husband Tasauvvar, the police complaint said.

On January 10, her husband allegedly took her to a private hospital and got the abortion of her two-month-old foetus done. Even after this, the family members kept harassing her for dowry.

On January 31, at around 5 pm, the family members allegedly tried to till her by putting a noose around her neck. However, as people reached there following a noise, their murder attempt failed. But after the neighbours left, she was allegedly trashed again and given triple talaq, and forced to leave the house.

SHO of Khodare police station Manoj Kumar Pathak on Friday told PTI, “Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a case has been registered against her husband Tasauvvar alias Benchai, her father-in-law Aslam, brothers-in-law Mohammad Nizam and Tahvvar, mother-in-law and sister-in-law.”

The accused have been booked under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code, Dowry Prohibition Act and The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, the SHO said.

“During the investigation, evidence of triple talaq and halala have not emerged. The probe is going on. Further action will be taken based on evidence gathered,” Pathak said.

He added that no arrests have been made so far in this case.

(Only the headline has been reworked by India.com staff. Copy comes from an agency feed)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.